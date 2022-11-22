UDP puts off naming poll candidates because of Mukroh firing incident

Shillong, Nov 22: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Tuesday has decided to postpone the announcement of the first list of the party candidates for the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls in view of the unfortunate incident at Mukroh in Block 1, West Jaintia Hills.

At the same time, the party also decided to demand institution of a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the death of five innocent villagers in view of the barbaric act of the Assam Police.

This announcement was made by UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh while addressing the party MLAs and aspiring candidates following a meeting of the State Election Committee held at the party office.

The UDP president said that reason for postponing the announcement of the party candidates due to the unfortunate incident especially the area falls under Mookaiaw constituency which is represented by party MLA, Nujorki Sugnoh.

“We urge upon everyone to bear with this decision taken by the party. As party leaders we felt we have taken an appropriate decision. We would like to join hands with the family members of those who have lost life in this unfortunate incident,” Lyngdoh said.

The UDP president said that he on behalf of the party strongly condemned the barbaric act of Assam Police of taking away the innocent lives of that area.

“We would urge upon the government especially Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma to take a very strong action and facilitate an NIA probe into this incident,” Lyngdoh said.

He also informed that he has personally called the Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui to meet senior leaders of the party where they can take a decision about this incident.

“The details of the incident would be updated by the Home Minister. We will take a decision on the matter once we are briefed by Rymbui,” the UDP president added.