Bee-Keeping training underway at Aminda Rangsa

Tura, Nov 22: In an effort to uplift the livelihood of the local people, an intensive Bee-Keeping Training programme is currently underway at Multi Facility Centre, Aminda Rangsa Village under Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills District.

The programme which is being held by the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Tura in collaboration with the Incubation Centre, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus will continue till November 26.

According to the Nodal Officer, Apiculture Mission and Functional Manager, DCIC, Tura Frederick A Sangma, about 100 Bee-keepers have already been trained in two batches and the last batch of 50 partners are being trained at Aminda Rangsa after which the partners would be immediately provided with bee-keeping equipments. He further informed that the whole initiative is being sponsored by the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (NIBSM), Raipur, Chattisgarh in collaboration with Incubation Centre NEHU, Tura and implemented by DCIC, Tura.

The official also informed that five villages namely, Chigitchakgre, Aminda Rangsagre, Aminda Simsang, Nengja Bolchugre and Dilnigre all under Gambegre C & RD Block is being adopted by NEHU, Tura Campus and DCIC, Tura for promoting bee-keeping in the region which is aimed not only to uplift the livelihood of the people but also to help maintain and restore the ecology of the area.