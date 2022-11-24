Amit Shah assures CBI inquiry into Mukroh firing

Shillong, Nov 24: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah today assured Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to facilitate CBI inquiry into Assam Police firing at Mukroh village on Meghalaya-Assam boundary in the wee hours of Tuesday in which six persons were killed.

Conrad Sangma today met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to apprise the latter about the Mukroh incident and ask for a CBI inquiry into it.

Meanwhile, Assam government too has asked for a CBI inquiry into the incident.