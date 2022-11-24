Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home

SPORTS
By Agencies

DOHA, Nov 23: Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina.
Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said.
The 30-year-old player was injured in second-half stoppage time after helping to protect the Saudis’ 2-1 lead over Argentina in a shocking upset over one of the tournament favorites. Saudi Arabia next plays Saturday against Poland in Group C. (AP)

