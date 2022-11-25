India acknowledging unsung heroes of its history now: PM

Guwahati, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi, terming the valiant Ahom army general’s exploits a glorious chapter of the history of Assam.

Expressing his regard for the land of Assam, the Prime Minister said the valorous Lachit Borphukan played a pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam.”

A general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, Barphukan had defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever-expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Remarking on the unmatched bravery of the land of Assam and the Northeast, the Prime Minister said the people of the land have witnessed Turks, Afghans and Mughals being driven away on numerous occasions.

“Even though the Mughals had captured Guwahati, it was bravehearts like Lachit Barphukan who won independence from the clutches of tyrannical rulers of the Mughal empire. The act of valour shown by Lachit Barphukan at Saraighat was not just an example of unparalleled love for the motherland but he also had the power of uniting the entire Assam region where every citizen was ready to defend the motherland. Lachit Barphukan’s bravery and fearlessness is the identity of Assam”, the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s mood to get rid of the mentality of slavery and take pride in its heritage.

“India is not only celebrating its cultural diversity but also acknowledging the unsung heroes and heroines of its history,” he said.

The Prime Minister also released a book, Lachit Borphukan – Assam’s Hero who Halted the Mughals – on the occasion.

Shedding light on the history of Assam, the Prime Minister said it belongs to the precious heritage of India’s cultural journey.

“The history of India is not just about slavery. The history of India is about emerging victorious, it is about the valour of countless greats,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we were taught, even after independence, the same history which was written as a conspiracy during the period of slavery. After Independence, there was a need to change the agenda of foreigners who made us slaves. However, that was not done. The stories of fierce resistance to tyranny in every part of the country were willfully suppressed,” he observed.

“There are countless stories of victory over tyranny during the long period of repression. The mistake of not giving those events in the mainstream is being rectified now, the Prime Minister said. He said that the fact that this event is taking place in Delhi is a reflection of this change.

The Prime Minister complimented the Assam government for taking steps to celebrate the legacy of its heroes.

He mentioned projects like a museum and a memorial in Assam to honour its heroes. He said that such steps will help the younger generation to know the history of sacrifice and bravery.

The Prime Minister also suggested creating a grand theatre play on Lachit Borphukan on the lines of the one on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and taking that to every corner of the country.