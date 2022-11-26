BCCI-level cricket set to make Shillong return

Shillong, Nov 25: After much preparation and eager anticipation, the Meghalaya Cricket Association will host its first BCCI-level domestic cricket match since the 2019-20 season between Meghalaya and Karnataka in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at the MCA Ground here from Saturday.

With a pitch square that was recently described by the BCCI’s chief curator as “one of the best in India”, the MCA Ground has seen numerous improvements since 2019-20, with the pitch reoriented, new types of grass planted, dressing rooms constructed and irrigation system installed.

The multi-day match against a top team like Karnataka should give the young Meghalaya players much learning experience. The game will begin at 8:30am on Saturday and the MCA has provided a seating area for spectators keen to witness the action.

This fixture will also help the Association prepare to host Ranji Trophy cricket, with three matches scheduled to be held in Shillong starting next month.