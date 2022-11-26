Keep Aadhaar updated: UIDAI

SHILLONG, 25: The Open Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has appealed to one and all to keep their Proof of Identity (Pol) and Proof of Address (PoA) updated in Aadhaar.

It may be mentioned that during the past decade, Aadhaar has emerged as a proof of identity of residents in India and is used for availing several government schemes and services.

“In order to avail these schemes and services, residents are encouraged to keep the Aadhaar data updated with the latest personal details so that there is no inconvenience in Aadhaar authentication/verification. Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years ago, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are requested to get the documents updated,” the UIDAI said.

It may be mentioned that the facility of update of Aadhaar can be either availed online through ‘my aadhaar’ portal in https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ or by visiting any nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.