Suspension of mobile internet services extended further in Meghalaya districts

Shillong, Nov 25: In view of the prevailing restive situation in Meghalaya in the wake of November 22 Mukroh police firing incident, the state government has decided to extend suspension of mobile internet/data services in seven of the districts in Meghalaya by another 48 hours effective from 10.30 am of November 26, according to a government notification.

The affected districts are: West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.