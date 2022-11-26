Meghalaya pressure groups burn effigy of Shah to protest unresolved boundary disputes

Shillong, Nov 26: Pressure groups in Meghalaya under the “Save Hynniewtrep Mission” on Saturday burnt the effigies of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui near the CM’s official residence to condemn the failure of the Centre, Meghalaya Government and Assam Government to resolve the long pending border dispute.

Talking to reporters, Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) general secretary, Roy Kupar Synrem recalled that the Union Home Minister had stated during the NEC plenary session that the state governments and the Centre would make an effort to resolve all the boundary disputes between the different States particularly in the North Eastern region.

He also mentioned that he (Amit Shah) had also stated all these boundary disputes will be resolve when India’s celebrates its 75th years of its independence.

According to Synrem, they squarely blame the Mukroh shooting incident on November 22 due to the lack of seriousness on the part of the three governments to resolve the boundary dispute.