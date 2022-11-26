Mithun stresses on ‘unofficial’ BJP-Left Front pact before panchayat polls

Superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who is currently attending organisational meetings of BJP in different districts of West Bengal, on Saturday stressed on having an ‘unofficial’ understanding between the BJP and the Left Front in the run-up to next year’s panchayat polls in order to defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to mediapersons in Asansol, Chakraborty said that just like before the 2011 Assembly elections in West Bengal, when there was an understanding among all the opposition forces to bring down the 34-year Left Front rule, there should be an understanding between all the political forces which are against the Trinamool Congress.

Asked if he is advocating for an official pact between the BJP and the Left Front, Chakraborty clarified that this cannot be declared officially.

“Before the 2011 Assembly polls, there was an official understanding between Trinamool Congress and Congress. The BJP, which was a marginal political force in the state then, also indirectly contributed to the change factor. There can be differences in political ideologies. But right now, the necessity is to have unity of all the political forces,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician also cited the example of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s shifting political alliances on this matter.

“She was initially with the Congress before launching Trinamool. Similarly, I was with Trinamool, but now I am with the BJP. I am a great follower of Mamata Banerjee. I am doing exactly what she has done,” Chakraborty said.

Reacting to his remarks, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that Chakraborty’s comments prove how confused the BJP is in West Bengal.

“These are all cinematic dialogues and not much importance should be given to them,” he said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that Chakraborty is mixing cinema with real life.

“When he was with Trinamool Congress, he called for unity of all against the BJP. Now that he is with the BJP, he is calling for unity of all against Trinamool Congress. But our call is unity of all against both BJP and Trinamool Congress,” he said.