HITO’s Red Flag Day leaves city roads deserted

By From Our Correspondent
One of the busiest roads at Dhankheti looks deserted during the Red Flag Day observed by the HITO in Shillong on Saturday. ST photos by Sanjib.

Shillong, Nov 26: The state capital city today wore a deserted look even as the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) observed Red Flag Day in protest against the Mukroh firing incident on November 22 in which six lives were lost.

Meanwhile, the members of the pressure groups under the “Save Hynniewtrep Mission” had a scuffle with the police near the Chief Minister’s official residence (Goodwood Bungalow) on Saturday.
The scuffle started after SP (City), Vivek Syiem had tried to snatch one of the effigies from the members of the pressure groups.

Security personnel gaurding in front of the Assam House during the Red Flag Day observed by the HITO in Shillong on Saturday.

The pressure groups members had suddenly gathered near the CM residence with the plan to burn the effigies of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui.

However, leaders of the pressure groups had to intervene to calm down their members. This was not the  end, there was another scuffle after the effigies were burnt near the gate of Orchid Hotel, Polo.
The members of the pressure groups were angry after two of the police vehicles had suddenly passes through them.
The agitated pressure groups had again cornered SP (City) after he tried to calm them down.
There was scuffle for sometime as the pressure group members sought explanation why the police were trying to provoke them.

