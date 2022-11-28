3 Meghalaya MLAs quit, set to join BJP

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

 

Shillong, Nov 28: In a major political development, three of the sitting MLAs of  the state  including two from the ruling NPP who are set to join the BJP next month, resigned as MLAs on Monday.

The three MLAs  are:  TMC MLA from Mawsynram, HM Shangpliang, Raksamgre NPP MLA, Benedic R Marak and NPP Selsella MLA  Ferlin CA Sangma. They submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh..

The NPP heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the hill state.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.