3 Meghalaya MLAs quit, set to join BJP

Shillong, Nov 28: In a major political development, three of the sitting MLAs of the state including two from the ruling NPP who are set to join the BJP next month, resigned as MLAs on Monday.

The three MLAs are: TMC MLA from Mawsynram, HM Shangpliang, Raksamgre NPP MLA, Benedic R Marak and NPP Selsella MLA Ferlin CA Sangma. They submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh..

The NPP heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the hill state.