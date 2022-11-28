For GHADC CEM, Dipul R Marak, others join BJP

Shillong, Nov 28: Former GHADC CEM, Dipul R. Marak, former MDCs, senior advocates and retired bureaucrats joined the Bhararitya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday.

They were formally welcomed to the party by national secretary, Rituraj Sinha in the presence of national vice president in-charge Meghalaya, Cuba Ao, national executive member and party MLA, AL Hek and stateparty president, Ernest Mawrie at a function held in the party office here.

Besides former GHADC CEM, the others who joined the saffron party include former MDC, Sukharam K Sangma and senior advocate, VGK Kynta,