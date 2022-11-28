Meghalaya BJP delegation to meet Assam CM over Mukroh shooting incident

Shillong, Nov 28: The BJP national general secretary, Rituraj Sinha has informed that a party delegation led by Meghalaya state president, Ernest Mawrie will meet Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 to discuss on the Mukroh shooting incident which led to death of six people and left two people injured on November 22.

While addressing a press conference at the party office here on Monday, Sinha said that the delegation would impress upon Assam CM to take strongest action against the Assam police personnel who were responsible for the unprovoked firing.

Moreover, Sinha also said that it is time for Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to own up responsibility and resign from his position for being unable to discharge his duties.

The BJP general secretary questioned the manner the police is being managed in Meghalaya with everything centred around Shillong and not adequate police support and protection are provided for the people in interior areas.

He also informed that the party would write to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma to provide one government job to each of families who have lost a family member in the Mukroh incident.