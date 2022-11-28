Meghalaya govt holds all-party meeting on Mukroh firing incident

By By Our Reporter
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and MLA George Lyngdoh are briefing to media persons after the all-party meeting held at the Main Secretariat in Shillong on Monday. ST photo by Sanjib.

Shillong, Nov 28: Meghalaya Government today convened a meeting with all political parties in the state to discuss the situation and events arising out of  Assam Police firing  incident at Mukroh village on Meghalaya -Assam boundary.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the Government would set up border outposts in sensitive areas while adding that action would be taken against miscreants who created law and order problem in the city.

TMC MLA George Lyngdoh expressed its dissatisfaction over the response of the state government to Mukroh incident in the meeting and demanded that the Meghalaya Police must issue warrant against the Assam Police personnel involved in the firing.

