RoundGlass Punjab pip Aizawl

Panchkula, Nov 28: RoundGlass Punjab FC defeated Aizawl FC 2-1, at home at the Tau Devi Lal stadium, to climb to second behind Real Kashmir in the I-League standings. This was their third win in four games and they now have 10 points, the same as Kashmir, but just behind the Snow Leopards on goal difference.

Deepak Devrani scored the winner in the second-half, after Luka Majcen’s strike in the first was cancelled out by Aizawl’s Amawia.

The hosts got a penalty inside the first quarter of the game when Daniel’s cross from the left aimed at Luka Majcen found the Slovenian’s run intercepted by two Aizawl defenders inside the box. The referee pointed to the spot and Luka made no mistake for this third goal of the campaign.

The lead lasted exactly 10 minutes as Amawia got in between two defenders and at the end of a cross from the right flank by Tharpuia who had broken away, to slot the ball past keeper Kiran Limbu.

Punjab continued to make forays inside the Aizawl box and efforts by Brandon and Daniel bore no fruit. In the 76th minute, Punjab made a vehement appeal for a penalty when Brandon made a dart inside the box and was challenged by the Aizawl keeper. Luka was shown a yellow card for the protests.

From the ensuing corner by Brandon however, seasoned defender Deepak Devrani rose the highest at the far post and nailed a header to finally restore Punjab’s lead.

In the other match of the day, Real Kashmir beat Churchill Brothers 1-0 to stay top of the league. (Agencies)