M’laya suffer another crushing defeat

Shillong, Nov 28: Karnataka sealed a massive victory over Meghalaya by an innings and 338 runs on the third day of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at the MCA Ground here on Monday.

It took less than two hours for the visitors to take Meghalaya’s nine remaining wickets, with off-spinner Mohsin Khan taking 5/5 to complement his figures of 7/51 in the first innings – he thus finished with stunning match figures of 12/56.

Resuming on 12/1 on Monday morning, Meghalaya were 382 runs away from making Karnataka bat again but were dismissed for just 56 in 33 overs. The hosts had made 157 in their first innings, to which Karnataka had responded with 551/3 declared.

Mrinal Das got to 10 but Meghalaya’s top scorer turned out to be Number 9 Gavineal Marpna, with the tail-ender entertaining with three proper hits to the fence that saw him end not out on 14.

Meghalaya lost all their previous matches by similar margins.

They lost to Uttarakhand by an innings and 353 runs, to Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 230 runs, and to Jammu & Kashmir by an innings and 38 runs.

Meghalaya’s last match of the tournament will see them travel to face Mumbai on the latter’s home turf from 3 December.