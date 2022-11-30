First Sohra international half marathon from Dec 21

Shillong, Nov 30: The first Sohra international half marathon recognised by the Athletics Federation of India will be held on December 21.

The event is being organised jointly by Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Meghalaya Athletics Association and Meghalaya State Olympics Association.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Athletics Association general secretary, Finely Pariat informed that the half marathon are divided into different categories including elite group both men and women, Run for Meghalayan, Run for above 50 years and Run for Fun.

According to Pariat, the prize money for the elite group include Rs 1.5 lakh for the winner, Rs 1 lakh for the second position and Rs 50,000 for the third position.

The 20 km half marathon run will start from Mawkdok to old Sohra and back.