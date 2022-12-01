Australia in control of 1st Test against West Indies

Perth, Nov 30: Marnus Labuschagne hit a brilliant century Wednesday to give Australia early control of the first cricket test against the West Indies on the opening day at the Perth Stadium.

Australia was 293-2 in 90 overs at stumps after winning the toss with Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten on 154 and 58 runs, respectively.

Opener Usman Khawaja (65) and Labuschagne showed great discipline in compiling a 142-run second-wicket stand to set up the innings.

Labuschagne then followed that up with an unbroken 142-run stand with Smith after the pair resumed on 162-2 after the tea break. Following a slow start to the day when lunch was taken at 72-1 in 29 overs, the third-wicket pair scored freely against an attack that was tiring in hot conditions.

Smith played an entertaining innings and raced to his half century off 75 balls, hitting six boundaries. Labuschagne has batted for 364 minutes and hit a six and 16 fours off 270 balls.