Two state mountaineers excel in training course

From Our Correspondent

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Two state youths, Rilang Dkhar from Umshaken, Ri-Bhoi District and Valarie Suchiang from Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills District, were awarded Grade A in an Advance Mountaineering Course at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling. The two were nominated by the Meghalaya Sport Climbing & Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA).

Grade A is the highest grade given by mountaineering institutes for their performance in the training course. Meanwhile, Dkhar also won silver in the rock-climbing competition.

The training course was held from October 19 to November 15 and required trainees to climb and summit a mountain peak 18,000 ft tall.

The trainees were trained in techniques such as pacing and movement on rock, snow and ice on high mountains, use of rope, development of leadership, and team spirit.