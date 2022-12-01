UDP, NPP leaders join TMC

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Agencies

Tura, Dec 1: Leaders of different political parties in Garo Hills along with their supporters have reportedly joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Thursday.

Among those who joined the party include NPP leader from Amongpara, Wilnath T Sangma, UDP leader from Silkigre, Jadush M Sangma, NPP leader also from Silkigre, Darwin Ch Sangma, NPP Booth President from Ruga, Bikash Marak and Booth President from Warima, Firosh K Sangma.

The joining of the new members took place  in the presence of Meghalaya Trinamool Congress MLA from Chokpot Lazarus M Sangma, Amongpara MDC Nehru D Sangma, South Garo Hills District Convenor Dr. Saljagringrang Marak, Vice President of Chokpot block Dipur Ch Sangma and other prominent TMC leaders at Chokpot, South Garo Hills.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.