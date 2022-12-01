SEBA move to prepare students for competitive exams

Guwahati, Dec 1: Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has, for the time, organised a workshop on the methodology of setting questions and preparation of a question bank, in a bid to prepare students for competitive examinations.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Azim Premji University, Hyderabad.

“SEBA has successfully concluded the first-ever workshop on methodology of setting questions and preparation of question banks,” education minister Ranoj Pegu said here on Thursday.

“I interacted with all the participants today and appreciated the effort of SEBA for the betterment of our exam system. This will help the students get prepared for future competitive examinations,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pegu said that there would be common entrance tests for state educational institutions, in line with the competitive exams or the common entrance tests for candidates to get seats in medical and engineering colleges.

“As such, standard questions have to be prepared at the school level itself and students have to learn the craft of answering them. As such, a roadmap for such a set-up, and preparing students for it, is needed for which the workshop was organised,” the education minister said.

He further said that all aspects of preparing questions would be explored in this regard.

“Since these days, exams are conducted through multiple-choice questions, so we would emphasise on setting questions that enable us to get a proper and clear assessment of students and their learning outcomes,” Pegu said.