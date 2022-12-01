IIT-G campus placements begin on a robust note

Guwahati, Dec 1: Campus placements for the academic year 2022-23 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) began on a robust note with 168 offers made by 46 companies till Thursday afternoon.

“The offers were made during two sessions across job profiles such as software development engineering, data science, vehicle engineering, analyst, product design, among others. The institute has received two international offers by 4pm, a statement from IIT-G informed.

Top recruiters at the placements include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, among others.

Phase one of placements at IIT-G is expected to continue till December 15, 2022.

“Company officials and students were excited to meet face to face after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic. This has given upper hand to both the employer as well as potential employees to interact one to one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table,” said Abhishek Kumar, head, Centre for Career Development, IIT-G.

In the 2022-23 academic year, 1269 students have registered for placements across different streams of study.