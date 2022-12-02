Cameroon fight for survival, face favourites Brazil

Doha, Dec 1: Still without Neymar and already secured in the round of 16, Brazil will use its last group game at the World Cup to give playing time to its reserves.

Coach Tite was expected to make changes in every position for Brazil’s match against Cameroon on Friday, when a draw will be enough to give the five-time champions first place in Group G.

The game means more to Cameroon, which needs a win to keep its hopes of advancing alive. And that may not even be enough depending on the result of the other group game between Switzerland and Serbia.

Brazil has six points, three more than Switzerland and five more than both Cameroon and Serbia.

Cameroon is trying to advance past the group stage for the first time since its run to the quarter-finals in 1990, when a squad led by striker Roger Milla was eliminated by England in extra time in the tournament in the United States. Cameroon did not qualify for the tournament in Russia four years ago.

The Africans, who opened in Qatar with a loss to Switzerland and then drew with Serbia, theoretically are catching a break for the final group game because of all the changes expected in the Brazil squad.

Tite planned to use only reserve players, starting with Ederson replacing Alisson in goal. Veteran Dani Alves was among those coming into the defence, while Fabinho was set to play in the midfield. Antony and Gabriel Martinelli were expected to be added to the attack.

Tite wanted to try to give playing time to all seven players who were yet to appear at the tournament. Star forward Neymar, right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro were not available because of injuries. (AP)