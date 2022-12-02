Former city footballer no more

SHILLONG, Dec 1: The captain of the famous St. Anthony’s High School football team which had won the prestigious Subroto Mukherjee Cup in 1978, Ajay Thapa passed away on November 29 at the age of 62. Thapa who is a resident of Mawbah was cremated on November 30. He was one of the finest midfielders of his times whose playing career continued till 1992. Thapa was among the footballing stars during the late 70’s and early part of 80’s which include the likes of Fullmoon Pyrtuh, Augustine Kharkongor, Tenzing Khyriem, L Darlong, Michael Wahlang, Atom Dey among others. The footballing legend of the State had started his club footballing career with the Gorkha Association and played for them during 1979-80. But he will be best remembered for playing for one of the best football clubs, Blue Max between 1981 to 1985. He returned to his old club, Gorkha Association in 1986 and remained with the club till 1988. During his final years of his playing career, he played for the Nongthymmai Sports Club and Sawmer Sports Club before finally retiring in 1992. Thapa had also represented Meghalaya in the Santosh Trophy which was held in Rourkela, Odisha in 1982.