DGP Assam inaugurates police training under Indian Army

The Indian Army is undertaking the training of Assam Police commandos at seven different locations.

On Friday, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Assam Police, and Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, GOC Gajraj Corps formally announced the commencement of the Assam Police commando training by addressing the newly recruited Assam Police trainees at Narangi Cantonment in Guwahati.

While addressing the trainees, Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana motivated them and highlighted the importance of quality training being imparted by the Indian Army to assist the future custodians of law and order in dealing with any situation.

He complimented the trainees for getting selected through a rigorous selection procedure and exhorted them to always adhere to the motto of Assam Police “Always at Your Service”.

The inaugural ceremony of police training was attended by various military and civil dignitaries, including K.V. Singh Deo, Spl DGP (Prosecution and BIEO) B.K. Mishra, ADGP (OSD), Munna Prasad Gupta, ADGP (Adm/ M&L) , Major General S Murugesan, GOC of Indian Army’s formation at Rangia, Harmeet Singh, Commissioner of Guwahati, besides the other dignitaries.

The training will be carried out for 40 weeks by qualified instructors of the Army to include basic military and advanced training.