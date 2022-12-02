NGH gets two new PWD (R) offices

Tura, Dec 2: The office of the Executive Engineer PWD (Roads), Resubelpara Division on Thursday inaugurated its additional offices one at Kharkutta as the new Division PWD (R) office and the other at Resubelpara as the new Sub Divisional office in Resubelpara.

The inauguration of the offices in both the locations was done by the Deputy Speaker & Resubelpara MLA, Timothy D Shira in the presence of MLAs, Rupert Momin (Kharkutta Constituency) and Pongseng Marak (Bajengdoba Constituency) amid Heads of District Administration, North Garo Hills.

The need to improve the economic and social condition of the people necessitated the creation of the two new offices. The basis of creating the Kharkutta division and Resubelpara sub division in the district is based on the number of existing roads; the amount of workload and the need to deliver faster services to the public. With the order of the creation of two new offices will lessen the burden of Resubelapra Division. It is also expected to widen employment scope in order to meet the required manpower.

The creation of the Kharkutta Division and Resubelpara Sub Division PWD (R) came under the Government Notification vide order No.PW/Admn/40/2021/191 dated Shillong the 29th November 2022.

Addressing as the chief guest on both the occasions, Deputy Speaker & Resubelpara MLA, Timothy D Shira expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma & officials of the PWD for their initiative on the creation of the Kharkutta PWD Division and Resubelpara PWD Sub division offices. The area has witnessed huge developmental projects under road and transport through various central and state schemes, said Shira while highlighting the activities of the PWD.

Shira noted that all round development of the people and the state would come only through better road connectivity as road is the lifeline of all major developments be it economical or social sectors. With improved roads, the region will flourish; connecting distances to far flung areas; bringing people closer to the administration for the overall development of the area, he added.

The new offices are expected to cater the needs of the local people as well as the needs of the state in general.

During the program the historical background on the establishment of the PWD (R) office in Resubelpara was also highlighted.

Others who spoke during the occasions were Rupert Momin, Kharkutta MLA, Pongseng Marak, Bajengdoba MLA, Ripamchi Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, NGH, Er. CN Sangma, Addl. Chief Engineer, PWD (R) Western Zone, Tura, Er. B Thongni, Superintending Engineer, PWD (R) Williamnagar Circle and Er. S Massar, EE/PWD (R) Resubelpara Division.