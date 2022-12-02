Voters EVM  awareness from December 5 to 14 in West Garo Hills

Tura, Dec2: With a view to motivate all the registered voters, especially the newly-enrolled voters to come out and vote as well as to give them opportunity to have hands-on experience of using the EVMs and VVPAT even before the elections, the office of the District Election Officer, West Garo Hills, will conduct the Voters EVM Awareness campaign in all the polling stations and polling areas of the district from 5 to 14 December.

According to a notification issued in this regard by the District Election Officer, the Sector Officers assisted by the Booth Level Officers will carry out this campaign.