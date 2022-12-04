Hyderabad beat 10-man Chennaiyin 3-1

Chennai, Dec 3: Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Halicharan Narzary (65th minute), Chinglensana Singh (74th) and substitute Borja Herrera (85th) struck in the second half to push the defending champions back into second place.

Petar Sliskovic (78th) scored the only goal for the home team.

Hyderabad almost got their noses in front in first-half stoppage time. Nikhil Poojary crossed the ball from the right flank before Fallou Diagne beat Chianese to it. However, a clearance went straight to Narzary, whose shot rattled the crossbar.

Five minutes past the hour-mark, the deadlock was broken with a superb strike from Narzary.

Hyderabad’s short corner routine saw Chennaiyin tackle the ball straight into the path of Narzary, who wrapped his boot around it and buried it into the back of the net.

Moments after the opening goal, Chennaiyin were reduced to 10 men when right-back Ajith was shown a second yellow in the 71st minute.

Approaching the game’s final quarter, the visitors doubled their advantage thanks to Chinglensana’s close-range volley from a poor clearance after a corner in the 74th minute.

Four minutes later, the Marina Machans pulled one back when El Khayati’s cross from the left was headed in from close range by Sliskovic.

However, the joy was short-lived as the men in yellow re-established their two-goal advantage seven minutes later. Substitute Herrera picked the ball out of the air at the edge of the box and fired it into the top-left corner.

The win lifted Hyderabad FC back into second place, two points behind leaders Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru vs ATKMB

In the other match of the day, Dimitri Petratos’ strike saw ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 1-0. (PTI)