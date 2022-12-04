Mumbai bully M’laya on Day 1

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 3: Mumbai are in firm control at the end of the first day of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya, with a lead of 257 runs.

Meghalaya won the toss in Mumbai and chose to bat first. After a reasonable start they lost eight wickets for 14 runs and were all out in their first innings for 92.

In reply, Mumbai rocketed to 349/2 by stumps.

Mrinal Das struck 33 at the top of the order for Meghalaya, with his partner at the other end, Anmol Sunar, making 15. Mrityunjay Bharali added another 21 and Sachin Kumar 10 but after that the visitors were bundled out in a hurry.

Mumbai were equally impatient with the bat, going at 6.46 runs an over for 54 overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi not out on 218, made from just 184 deliveries with 25 fours and seven sixes.

Eight different bowlers were used by Meghalaya, with the last one brought into the attack, Das, bagging 1/40. The other wicket to fall was effected through a run out by Bharat Gurung.