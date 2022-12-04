MEGHALAYA HINDU MISSION SCHOOL : From Darkness to light

“Shillong” – The city filled with greenery and pines from a very long time has been best regarded for its quality education. There are numerous schools in Shillong that have already completed their Diamond Jubilee celebrations, holding excellent academic institutions that serve as doors to achievement.

In this episode of “Shillong’s Iconic Structures”, we are featuring one of the oldest schools in the city – Meghalaya Hindu Mission School, located at Mawprem and established in 1936.

Meghalaya Hindu Mission School (previously known as the Anath Ashram L.P. School) was also called “Hindu Sanmmelan Anath Ashram”, when a handful of benevolent and visionary minds started the NGO. The Hindu Sanmmelan initially operated out of a rented home in Mawprem, and gave more emphasis to social changes and tribal welfare. It was in 1936 that a school was set up named Anath Ashram L.P. School (now known as Meghalaya Hindu Mission School)

The school area is 4.13 acres, which is around 1,79,776 square feet, but over a stretch of time, the mission has relinquished about 27,425 square feet of land for a variety of reasons.

Starting out from a cowshed, Hindu Mission Secondary School became the official name only in 2021. The school has admitted children from the neighbourhood other than the orphans into its educational folds.

Bengali was the medium of instruction in the lower primary division of the school. However, presently there is an option of an alternative medium of English available.

The school’s motto is “Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya,” which means “Lead me from darkness to light.” Although the verse is from Hinduism, the institution upholds secularism and accords equal treatment to all students across religions.

The academic performance of the school over the decades has been impressive. Debojit Pal from the school secured sixth place in the SSLC exams in 2011. The board examination results over the last five years, has had a successful outcome with years 2017-18 recording a pass percentage of 100%,

Architecturally, the school started as a lower primary, the school building was an Assam-type structure. Like most schools, the Meghalaya Hindu Mission School has a well-furnished library that has books stocked on most subjects.

The school is situated in a very serene and calming area. Far away from the world’s hustle and bustle. The peaceful sight of the mountains in green is beautiful and so the beauty of mother nature can be enjoyed from the campus while sipping on a cup of coffee or tea.

