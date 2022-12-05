Meghalaya CM enhances honorarium for Anganwadi workers

Shillong, Dec 5: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, launched the CM CAREs and inaugurated the State Convention of Frontliners at SICPAC, Shillong. Also present during the occasion was Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the government said that anganwadi workers along with village health functionaries and village organizations were agents of social change , mobilizing community support for better care of children and women at the village level.

“We realized that there has to be a mission approach to protect, support and provide the necessary care and nutrition to children and mothers to reduce the malnutrition and maternal mortality rate in our children and mothers,” he said.

Thanking all the frontline workers play a prominent role in providing basic education, nutrition and ensuring health especially in the rural areas. He said that 90 per cent reduction in SAM and MAM was unexpected especially for a small state like Meghalaya.

“Today the model that we follow is being recognized at highest level in the country and you have set a benchmark for other States to follow,” he said applauding the anganwadi workers and the entire team of Social Welfare department.

The Chief Minister while expressing happiness at the enhancement of honorarium for the AWW and AWW Helpers said, “The enhancement of the honorarium is a small token of appreciation for your selfless and dedicated service and ensure you of our support in your work.”

He also informed that all Anganwadi centers will be transformed into Early Childhood Development Centers with better structures, infrastructures and methodology involving parents by giving them training and necessary support.

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced the enhancement of honorarium to the AWW by Rs 1500, Mini AWW by Rs 750 and Helper by Rs 500 per month with effect from 1st October 2022.

He also launched the CM CARE erstwhile Chief Minister’s Social Assistance Scheme for Infirm, Single Mother & PWDs has been renamed as CM CARE (Comfort, Assist, Respect, Empowerment). Under CM CARE the financial benefit which was Rs 500 per month is now Rs 750 w.e.f 1st October 2022.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the State Best Award and Best Project from each District for collaborative effort in reducing SAM and MAM. The best state award was bagged by South West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi.