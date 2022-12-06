NEHU to tie up with company for Agri project

Tura, Dec 6: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Meghalaya and One Life Agricole Pvt Ltd have decided to tie up on a project entitled “Transfer of Innovative Agricultural Technologies in Garo Hills of Meghalaya”.

The decision to tie up for the project comes following a discussion between several officials from both pareties of whom included, Prof. Sujata Gurudev, Campus In-charge, NEHU, Tura campus, Meghalaya; Dr Arindam Barman, Asst Prof & Project Coordinator, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya; Mr. Christiaan Bosman, Co-founder and Director of One Life group and Mr. Kumar Rajesh, Co-founder and Director of One Life group.

Dr Arindam Barman, Asst Prof & Project Coordinator, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya from NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya will act as a Project Coordinator and Principal Investigator of implementing projects.

According to a release, One Life Agricole Pvt Ltd has made it known that they are developing 15000ha of agricultural land in the Garo hills.

“The agricultural development will be spearheaded by Israeli, US and South African experts. One Life will take care of all financial aspect for the collaboration and implementation of the project (non-recurring and recurring expenditure). The collaboration allows One Life to provide training opportunities and paid internship programs to young scientists etc in the agricultural development,” the release issued by NEHU said.

The release also informed that NEHU, Tura Campus would offer expertise in the areas of scientific and laboratory research and development, feasibility studies etc. The projects will also include inter cropping of medicinal plants, herbs and cash crops like coffee etc in Teak plantation, it added.

It was also informed that all of the activities of the project would be conducted using traditional Korean Natural farming techniques as the basic principle for soil preservation and regeneration on an ongoing basis and train a new generation regenerative farming techniques that are not dependent on pesticides and fertilizers, yet yield oriented and thus a form of earth friendly industrial scale farming.