Plaint against Teer counter

Tura, Dec 6: Several organizations from South West Garo Hills have complained to the Officer in charge of Taxation in West Garo Hills against a particular Teer counter at Ampati.

The groups which made the complaint included the AYWO, ADE, FAF, FKJGP, GSMC, NGCO and AAYE. According to the complaint, the teer counter in question has been running without a license. The groups have demanded strong action against those responsible.

According to the groups, the same complaint has also been forwarded to the district Deputy Commissioner.