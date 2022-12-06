Tembe inaugurates NRLM outlet in Tura

Tura, Dec 6: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe on Tuesday, inaugurated the NRLM SGHs Retail outlet at DRDA Building, DC office premises in Tura.

It may be mentioned that the retail outlet will consists of Handicraft items and various food products for sale which were made by women self help groups (SHGs) from West Garo Hills District. Handmade and food products from Rongram, Dalu, Selsella, Gambegre, Dadenggre, Tikrikilla, Demdema C & RD blocks were put up for sale at the respective counters.

West Garo Hills, Additional Deputy Commissioners’, Rezia Ch Sangma, Shelley Momin, Rojalinda D Shira, Winje Momin, Maryliza K Marak, Extra Assistant Commissioners, District Officials, staff of NRLM were among others present at the inaugural function.