Dairy trader’s murder: Guwahati cops recover pistol from key suspect’s bike

Guwahati, Dec 7: City police claimed to have recovered a pistol from the motorbike of the key suspect in the case relating to the murder of Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora.

According to reports, the 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from the two-wheeler which was hidden in a godown.

The prime suspect, a resident of Panjabari here and identified as Amir Ali, was arrested from his in-laws’ house in Morigaon district and brought to Guwahati a couple of days back.

Subsequently, another suspect, identified as Chintu Medhi alias Kishore, was arrested from the city.

After several rounds of questioning by police, the two suspects were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court here on Tuesday afternoon, following which the court remanded them to five days’ police custody.

Police investigation so far has revealed that the prime accused has been involved in several criminal incidents with multiple cases registered against him in the past, even as the city police are yet to get to the bottom of the case.

Bora, a distributor of products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, since 2010, had on November 21 parked his vehicle near a private bank to deposit money collected from the previous day, when the miscreants fired at him, injuring him grievously.

Sources said the assailants, who had apparently kept track of Bora, followed him and fired at him when he was about to disembark from his white Wagon-R vehicle (bearing registration number AS-01-BH-5022). Thereafter, the miscreants decamped with cash, amounting to about Rs 2.50 lakh that Bora had carried with him to deposit in the bank.

A resident of Kahilapara here, Bora was subsequently taken to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition, where he was declared dead.

It may be mentioned that the city police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for providing information on the bike borne assailants who shot Bora.