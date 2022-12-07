FSO exam outside the syllabus

Editor,

The conduct of examination for the post of Food Safety Officer was highly irregular. The concerned department called for the written examination on November 26, 2022. Admit cards were issued to all applicants prior to the exam where the syllabus for the same was clearly mentioned. In compliance with the rules all had prepared for the examination as announced by the concerned department.

But lo and behold, we were appalled to find that the questions did not cover topics as laid down in the syllabus. According to the prescribed format, topics were General Awareness & Aptitude, General English and those relating to Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. However, questions from topics like advanced mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics were asked. Some may argue that food science is a multi-disciplinary field involving the aforementioned subjects which everyone agrees to (except advanced mathematics). In this case there was no point in laying down the syllabus if the questions went beyond its scope. This is wrong and it’s a matter of principle to stand for what is right.

When we sought clarification on the matter, the official in-charge clarified by saying, “information about the syllabus was not passed to the question paper setter and the question was set at the highest level’’ (I hope this implies to people with high intellect). I would expect a rational response from a person of such stature or perhaps acknowledge their shortcoming but that was not to be.

Ultimately we have to bear the consequences and the long sought after principles of maintaining transparency, integrity and credibility throughout the recruitment process is just a pipe dream.

Yours etc.,

A concerned candidate,

Name withheld on request

Separate Khasi-Jaintia state

Editor,

With reference to the news item, “HSPDP Youth wing decides to call on central leaders on demand for separate state.” (ST Dec 1, 2022). I as an educated youth who is entitled for a vote for the first time fully endorse the decision of the party for creation of a separate Khasi – Jaintia or Hynniewtrep State. I therefore appeal to all the 36 Khasi – Jaintia legislators to stand unitedly to liberate our people from the present and future threats due to the imposition of the controversial and arbitrary reservation policy which I learnt was conceived in 1971 at the time when (L) YB Chavan inaugurated the sub- state or autonomous state in new Tura town and forcibly implemented on 12 June 1972 without a thorough deliberation in the state legislative assembly by the then 60 nominated MLA’s.

The threat is not only the Reservation Policy which divides the Scheduled Tribes of Meghalaya into two parts 40% for the Garos and 40% for the Khasi Jaintia but also the Roster system notified by the present government which is very confusing. I have also read the recent news that appeared in The Shillong Times that for the recruitment of police constables in Meghalaya, 70% posts will be filled by qualified Garo candidates whereas only 30% for the Khasi Jaintia candidates in view of the Roster system. This system it is learnt will also apply to all other government departments which is indeed very scary and dreadful. Furthermore, one S. Momin in his letter to the editor (ST Nov 29, 2022) has even demanded for establishment of a second state capital in Tura where in the assembly session should be held not only during the winter session but also during frequent disturbances, violence and breakdown of law and order in Shillong

Last but not the least, it is interesting to know that recently, the separate Garo State Council movement has vigorously intensified for creation of a separate Garo state. All these are signs and symptoms which indicate that immediate and peaceful separation is the only way out and a permanent solution and hence we will live like good neighbours and friends free from all anxieties.

Yours etc.,

Svetlana Wankhar

Shillong – 1