Boundary talks to continue till High Court orders to pause: Tynsong

Shillong, Dec 8: The talks between Meghalaya and Assam government for the second phase of inter-state boundary dispute process will continue until such time the Meghalaya High Court gives an order to pause it, according to Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The High Court of Meghalaya had on Wednesday issued a notice to the Assam government while hearing a writ petition filed by four traditional heads of the Khasi Syiemship and Sirdarship, questioning the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two state governments on March 29 this year to resolve the ongoing border dispute in six out of the 12 areas of contention.