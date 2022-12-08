HPC yet to respond to govt’s call to resume talks

Shillong, Dec 8: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) is yet to respond to the invitation of the State government to resume talks on relocating the Harijan colony.

Informing that the Commissioner Secretary of the Urban Affairs department have been already directed to invite the HPC for talks which has already been communicated, Chairperson of the High Level Committee and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestome Tynsong said, “ I wanted to sit since Puja. We have already given the presentation and all the detail and they decided to wait for some time as they have to discuss among themselves”.

“I told them clearly once you discuss among yourselves you informed us and we can sit down but till today I fail to understand why from the Harijan colony they are yet to come up for the meeting again and we have already communicated to them we want to sit down these coming days,” he added.

Asked if the talks between the HPC and the HLC has hit rock bottom, Tynsong said, “It is not like that. The High Court is there and whatever affidavit we filed in the High Court we have given all the details. It is not a question of throwing them out ultimately alternative option has already been provided by the government so it is up to them again”.