DU ragging: Varsity takes action against 3 more students

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Dibrugarh University (DU) administration has imposed punishment on three more students found to be involved in the recent case of ragging in the institution.

The decision was based on the recommendations of the anti-ragging committee (ARC) in its meeting held on Thursday.

A statement issued by the registrar of DU said that “punishment has been imposed as per Clause 7 (B) (IX) of Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures” on three students – Kamal Krishna Kakoti (M.Sc 1st semester, Department of Mathematics, DU); Chitrabon Baruah (BCA third semester) and Poban Gogoi (B.Ed first semester) – after “establishment of guilt, and in consideration of the recommendations of the anti-ragging squad (ARS).”

While Kamal Krishna has been “expelled from the institution and consequently debarred from admission to any other institution for three years with immediate effect”, the other two students – Chitrabon and Poban – have been “rusticated from the institution for a year (two semesters) with immediate effect”, the statement said.

It may be reaclled that Anand Sharma, an M.Com first semester student of DU, had jumped off from the second floor of his hostel after being unable to bear the alleged physical and mental torture of senior students of the university.

He is currently recuperating in a private hospital in Dibrugarh after being operated on for critical spinal cord injuries.

The prime accused in the incident, Rahul Chetry, a former student of DU, had surrendered before police in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday after absconding and evading arrest since the incident came to light on November 27.

Chetry was arrested in connection with Dibrugarh police station case (number 729/2022 under Sections 120B/341/395/307/143 of IPC). He is now in police custody and interrogated.

Five others have also been arrested in connection with the incident.