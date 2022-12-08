NEHU adopts WGH village

Tura, Dec 8: A Village adoption and Entrepreneurship Development programme was conducted and organized by Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus on Thursday at Darechikgre village under Rongram Block, with several SHG’s and many others to identify and motivate the traditional and non- traditional entrepreneurs and farmers who have the potential of setting up a small- micro enterprise.

The programme was led by NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla as Chairman, Campus in-charge, Prof. Sujata Gurudev as Co-Chairman, Project Coordinator, Dr. Arindam Barman, Assistant Professor & Principal Investigator, Department of Horticulture besides others in the presence Darechikgre Nokma, Plainson A Sangma.

The main aim of the programme was to upgrade the skills of prospective farmers and the existing workforce as well as to provide training for production and marketing process of agricultural products for entrepreneurship development with technological skills.

During the programme, a memorandum of agreement was signed between NEHU VC, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla and Nokma Plainson A Sangma, for the adoption of Darechikgre village, to facilitate agricultural activities (biocomposting, vermicomposting, low cost shade net house growing of vegetables etc) by Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus.