5th edition of Endurance Motorsports Challenge ends

SHILLONG, Dec 13: Adrenaline pumped the 5th edition of Shillong Endurance Motorsports Challenge, 2022, over the course of two days as a total of 26 motorsports enthusiasts from across the state competed in different categories of events including ‘4×4 Stock’ and ‘4×4 Modified’ held in Sohryngkham village, East Khasi Hills. The two-day event, organised by Shillong Endurance Motorsports Club in collaboration with Star Cement and supported by Cee Dee Constructions, concluded on December 10. In the 4×4 Stock category, Sunny B Nongrum (driver) and Joshua L Khongjee (co-driver) emerged winners, while second and third prize were bagged by Jeremy Nongrum (driver) and Dapkupar Marbaniang (co-driver), and Arkimeda Khryiem (driver) and Arnold Nongkhlaw (co-driver) respectively. In the 4×4 Modified category, Ralph AL Lyngdoh Nongpiur (driver) and Yastarlin R Pariong (co-driver) won the first prize, second prize was won by Heisar Kyndiah (driver) and Balajied Dorphang (co-driver), and the third prize was bagged by Sandy Cliff Marbaniang (driver) and Berely Nongrem (co-driver). In the 4×4 Women category, the prize was awarded to Betbhalin Kharmujai and her co-driver Batyngshaiñ Shadap. Other winners include Sunny B Nongrum (Special Stage Category), besides Elhannan Jason Syiem (Best Stage Performer in the Stock Category) Ralph AL Lyngdoh Nongpiur (Best Stage Performer in the Modified Category), Daiaineh Paliar (Best Driver in Stock Category), Larry Mukhim (Best Driver in Modified Category), Dapkupar Marbaniang (Best Co- Driver in Stock Category), and Ronistar Lyngdoh (Best Co-Driver in Modified Category). A free eye camp in collaboration with Bansara Eye Care was also carried out at the Secondary School in Sohryngkham.