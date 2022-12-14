Preparations under way for Sohra Int’l Half Marathon

SHILLONG, Dec 13: The preparation for Sohra International Half Marathon scheduled for December 21 is going on in full swing. As many as 300 athletes have so far registered for the event, while three athletes from Kenya — Vincent Kimeli, Susan Chebet and Christine Kambua — have reached Shillong. The race will start from Laitsohpliah to Mawsmai view point, while ‘Run Jog for fun’ will start from Cherra Presbyterian School to Mawsmai.