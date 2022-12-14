Court acquits Neymar in fraud trial

SPORTS
By Agencies
Teresopolis : Brazil's Neymar talks to the media a press conference at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Thursday, July 10, 2014. The Brazilian soccer star is back on his feet after suffering a broken vertebrae during a World Cup soccer match against Colombia. Brazil will be disputing a third place finish, without its star on Saturday. AP/PTI(AP7_11_2014_000007B)

Barcelona, Dec 13: A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally hid the cost of his transfer to avoid paying DIS what it was due as the partial holder of his player rights.
However, the court said in a statement that “it has not been proven that there was a false contract or that DIS was intended to be harmed.” (AP)

