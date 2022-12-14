More than 130 join the BJP in Mendipathar constituency in North Garo Hills

Resubelpara, Dec 14: At least 130 political workers from various parties, including the NPP and the AITC today joined the BJP in a function held in the village of Chisim Apal in Dainadubi, North Garo Hills. The area falls under the Mendipathar constituency and borders the Kharkutta constituency as well.

The party meeting was attended by various BJP leaders, including Thomas Marak (ticket aspirant from Songsak), Digross D Shira (aspirant from Mendipathar), Lindoh Momin (aspirant from Kharkutta) along with others.

“We are sure of a good result this time around as the people have understood that the BJP means development. This time around we are better prepared and will win many seats in the state. The work being done by our central leaders for the benefit of the people of the country gives us confidence that the people are with the BJP,” said Thomas while speaking to media persons following the program.

He asserted that in 2018, various parties had played against the BJP through rumours of the party being a Hindu party that would stop the consumption of beef.

“This has changed as people have understood that the BJP is committed to development and is not bothered about eating habits. This is the major change that has come about and this is what is going to hold us in good stead this election,” felt Thomas.

Lambasting the current NPP government in the state, Thomas said that the only thing that can be heard of in the state is of corruption.

“Be it the MeECL, payment of salaries to teachers and other government employees or development, there is a sense of frustration. In my constituency, Songsak, development has come to a standstill since 2018. PMAY houses aren’t being given, roads under PMGSY have not been completed. The situation is bad,” he added.

Speaking about the Mendipathar constituency, ticket aspirant Digross felt that various issues were dogging the people.

“There is a need to upgrade the healthcare facilities under Mendipathar. The Mendipathar PHC needs to be upgraded and so does the one in Dainadubi. While the building in Mendipathar is complete, posts have not been sanctioned. Various NGOs have been raising the matter but to no avail. The current set up is not enough to cater to the medical needs of the people,” said Digross.

He further spoke of the missed opportunities in the Food Processing Unit in Dainadubi as well as the state of infrastructure in the constituency, which he felt needed immediate attention.

IANS