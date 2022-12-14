Another postal office to be set up in GH as demanded by UDP

Tura, Dec 14: The setting up of a Divisional Postal Office in Garo Hills as demanded by the UDP in Garo Hills is to begin in January next year.

Earlier, the Youth Wing of the UDP in Garo Hills had sought the setting up of the Sub Post Office at Kharkutta in North Garo Hills, pointing out that the entire stretch of Garo Hills from Mendima to A’dokgre still falls under Assam Sub Post Offices of Goalpara, Damra, Dudhnai, Rangjhuli and Dhupdara.

A memorandum issued in this regard to the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner had pointed out that people are facing problems as the postal pin codes of the same village vary from one Epic card to the other and that they are unable to even unable to apply for mobile sim cards in Meghalaya as the postal pin codes on their Epic card belongs to Assam.

Bringing some semblance of hope for the people, the party on Wednesday informed that assurance has been given by the concerned department for setting up the same.

“I met the Chief Postmaster General, S Das at Chisobibra today and he has assured me to look into the matter. Das informed me that work for the setting up of the Divisional Office would begin by January next year,” UDP leader, Arun Marak said.