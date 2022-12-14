NPP MLAs interact with partners of Focus, SHGs in NGH

Tura, Dec 14: Chief adviser to the Chief Minister and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Wednesday, interacted with the producer groups, SHGs and beneficiaries of PROGRESS at Bajengdoba in North Garo HIlls, in the presence of MLAs from the district namely, Pongseng Marak, Marthon Sangma and Rupert Momin besides other dignitaries.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Thomas Sangma highlighted the various achievements of the government wherein he reaffirmed that the government is committed to bring development to the door of the people through its various people’s welfare schemes.

“To improve the livelihood of the people especially farmers where 80 % of the people depend on farming and to bring about a transformation in their lives is the target of the government”, said Thomas Sangma.

Urging the people of Bajengdoba area to enroll under such schemes where the area has reported a decline in terms of producers’ registration, he said FOCUS & FOCUS plus scheme is meant to uplift the economic status of the farming community by providing financial assistance of Rs 5000 each to every farming household aiding them to improve their farming activities.

During the day, 6000 beneficiaries under Focus & Focus + received financial benefit of Rs 68 lakhs.

It was also reported that 210 producer groups under Bajengdoba C& RD block have availed Rupees 1.35 Crore under FOCUS schemes.

Under NRLM – MSRLS, cheque amounting to Rs 21.5 lakhs were distributed to 5 village organizations.

As part of the programme, piglets and poultry kuroiler birds were distributed to the beneficiaries under Rural Backyard Piggery scheme and poultry Scheme ‘PROGRESS’.

Bajengdoba MLA, Shri Pongseng Marak, in his speech lauded the chief minister for launching the farmers’ welfare scheme which has benefited thousands of families across the state. He however, expressed dismay over the low registration of the people. “The scheme is meant for the people to enable them to reap maximum benefit in the farming sector”, he said while highlighting the various benefits of the FOCUS schemes. He further sought cooperation from the people in order to achieve the set target of ‘transforming lives’.

Meanwhile, Marthon Sangma, Mendipathar MLA, while addressing the gathering cleared the air over the misleading information regarding the financial assistance being provided under the FOCUS schemes as ‘loan money’. He stated that money provided through the scheme is a fund to help farmers upscale their activity.

He also lauded the chief minister for sanctioning the construction of Soksan to kherakaldam Mongparo road apart from various up-gradation of different infrastructures in the area.