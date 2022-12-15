Nikman attends statehood demand gathering at Jantar Mantar

Tura, Dec 15: GHADC MDC from Rongrikimgre and GSMC Chairman, Nikman Ch Marak was on Wednesday a part of the peaceful gathering organized at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, by different groups from the country under the umbrella of the National Federation for New States (NFNS), in an effort to make their respective demands for statehood heard by the centre.

Speaking at the gathering, Nikman, who also happens to be the Vice President of the NFNS, highlighted the unity of the tribal communities as well as the origin of the Garo community and added that the demand for a separate Garoland state was not being made from the land of other communities.

Stating that, the demand goes way back to the time when British ruled the region, Sangma recalled the struggles of freedom fighters from the past like Late Sonaram R Sangma, the GNC, GSU, ANVC and most recently the HSPDP and the GNC, which submitted a joint memorandum on the demand. Sangma also reminded that the GHADC had recently also passed a resolution for the creation of a separate state for Garos.

Other speakers during the gathering spoke on similar lines, each of them highlighting why their respective demands for statehood were genuine and valid.

The gathering was attended by leaders of different statehood demand committees from the country like representatives from the Khasi-Jaintia State, Tipraland , Kukiland, Karbiland, Gorkhaland besides others.