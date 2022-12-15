SSA teachers to protest by Dec 22 if salaries not released

Tura, Dec 15: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has decided to resort to democratic agitation from December 22 if the MDA government fails to fulfill its demand for release of their pending salaries by December 21.

Some of the demands of the teachers include the clearance of pending salaries from October till date, enhancement of SSA teachers’ salary up to Rs 45,000, clearance of eight months arrears of 2016-17 PAB, monthly payment of salaries, service regularization and direct payment of salaries into their individual accounts.

It may be mentioned that the teachers have had to make demands and organize protests in the past to get their salaries released each time. With Christmas, the biggest festival of Christians just round the corner, the teachers have become more concerned and hence the threat of protest.