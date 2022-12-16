I-League: TRAU FC beat Rajasthan United FC 3-1

Imphal, Dec 15: TRAU FC won a fourth straight home game as they beat Rajasthan United FC 3-1 in their I-League 2022-23 match at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, here on Thursday.

A first-half brace by Komron Tursunov and a second-half goal from Baoringdao Bodo helped the hosts earn a comfortable win over Rajasthan United.

Rajasthan United had a strong start to the game. On the other hand, Bektur Amangeldiev looked lively for the hosts but he failed to avail the opportunities that came his way in front of the goal.

At the half-hour mark, Tursunov was in the thick of things as he was fouled by Rajasthan’s William Pauliankhum.

From the resultant free kick, Tursunov struck a powerful shot.

The Rajasthan custodian Vishal Joon, confused by the swirl, misjudged the trajectory of the ball and failed to keep it out of the goal.

Following a third win in a row, TRAU FC go fourth on the table with 13 points in eight games.

On the other hand, Rajasthan United, winless in their previous two outings moved to sixth place with 11 points from as many games. (IANS)